What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Sikar? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Sikar is Rs. 12.99 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Sikar? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Sikar amount to Rs. 1.11 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Sikar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Sikar is Rs. 18,277.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Sikar? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Sikar are Rs. 47,847, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.