What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Shimoga? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Shimoga is Rs. 13.92 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Shimoga? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Shimoga amount to Rs. 2.03 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Shimoga? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Shimoga is Rs. 19,113.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Shimoga? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Shimoga are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.