What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Satara? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Satara is Rs. 13.37 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Satara? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Satara amount to Rs. 1.48 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Satara? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Satara is Rs. 18,650.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Satara? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Satara are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.