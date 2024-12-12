What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Pondicherry? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Pondicherry is Rs. 13.15 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Pondicherry? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Pondicherry amount to Rs. 1.26 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Pondicherry? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Pondicherry is Rs. 18,054.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Pondicherry? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Pondicherry are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.