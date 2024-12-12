What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Patiala? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Patiala is Rs. 13.15 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Patiala? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Patiala amount to Rs. 1.26 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Patiala? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Patiala is Rs. 18,054.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Patiala? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Patiala are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.