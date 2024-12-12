What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Panchkula? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Panchkula is Rs. 12.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Panchkula? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Panchkula amount to Rs. 99,200, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Panchkula? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Panchkula is Rs. 18,117.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Panchkula? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Panchkula are Rs. 47,847, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.