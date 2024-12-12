What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Nashik? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Nashik is Rs. 13.37 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Nashik? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Nashik amount to Rs. 1.48 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Nashik? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Nashik is Rs. 18,650.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Nashik? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Nashik are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.