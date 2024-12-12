What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Mehsana? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Mehsana is Rs. 12.50 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Mehsana? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Mehsana amount to Rs. 61,023, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Mehsana? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Mehsana is Rs. 17,597.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Mehsana? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Mehsana are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.