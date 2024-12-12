What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Margao? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Margao is Rs. 13.22 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Margao? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Margao amount to Rs. 1.33 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Margao? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Margao is Rs. 18,597.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Margao? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Margao are Rs. 47,847, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.