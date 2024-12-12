What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Kottayam? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Kottayam is Rs. 13.67 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Kottayam? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Kottayam amount to Rs. 1.79 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Kottayam? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Kottayam is Rs. 18,917.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Kottayam? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Kottayam are Rs. 47,847, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.