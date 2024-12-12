What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Kota? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Kota is Rs. 12.99 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Kota? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Kota amount to Rs. 1.11 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Kota? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Kota is Rs. 18,277.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Kota? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Kota are Rs. 47,847, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.