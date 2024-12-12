HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsSkodaKylaqOn Road Price in Kolhapur

Skoda Kylaq On Road Price in Kolhapur

Skoda Kylaq Front Right Side
Skoda Kylaq Front Left Side
Skoda Kylaq Grille
Skoda Kylaq Headlight
Skoda Kylaq Left Side View
Skoda Kylaq Rear Left View
7.89 - 14.4 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kolhapur
Kylaq Price in Kolhapur

Skoda Kylaq on road price in Kolhapur starts from Rs. 9.20 Lakhs. The on road price for Skoda Kylaq top variant goes up to Rs. 13.37 Lakhs in Kolhapur. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Skoda Kylaq Classic₹ 9.20 Lakhs
Skoda Kylaq Signature₹ 11.18 Lakhs
Skoda Kylaq Signature AT₹ 12.43 Lakhs
Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus₹ 13.37 Lakhs
...Read More

Skoda Kylaq Variant Wise Price List in Kolhapur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Classic

₹9.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,89,000
RTO
93,625
Insurance
36,668
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Kolhapur)
9,19,793
EMI@19,770/mo
Signature

₹11.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup

Signature AT

₹12.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup

Signature Plus

₹13.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Skoda Kylaq News

The Skoda Kylaq is based on the MQB A0 IN platform shared with the Kushaq and will take on the a host of subcompact SUVs in the segment
Skoda Kylaq garners over 10,000 bookings in 10 days, deliveries begin in January
12 Dec 2024
The Volkswagen Tera will compete in the sub compact SUV segement against the likes of Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet and others.
India bound Volkswagen Tera spied, will rival Skoda Kylaq and others. Here's what it gets
11 Dec 2024
Skoda Kylaq comes as the Czech brand's most affordable SUV in India, which competes with rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO.
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Which sub-compact SUV should you pick
10 Dec 2024
Skoda Kylaq will go up against sub-compact SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO. The bookings for the Kylaq have started while deliveries will begin on January 27, 2025.
Looking to buy the Skoda Kylaq SUV? Here are five key highlights you should know
5 Dec 2024
Skoda Kylaq rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO.
Planning to buy Skoda Kylaq? Here's a breakdown of features across all variants
3 Dec 2024
Skoda Kylaq Videos

Skoda Kylaq, based on the carmaker's popular Kushaq SUV, is aimed to disrupt the segment which has witnessed immense rivalry among Indian and foreign carmakers. Skoda aims to sell close to one lakh units of the Kylaq SUV every year to throw a challenge to the segment leaders like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue among others.
Skoda Kylaq SUV launched to take on Brezza, Nexon: First look
6 Nov 2024
The Kylaq will be Skoda's second SUV developed and manufactured for the Indian buyers after the Kushaq. It is the first time that the Czech carmaker will venture in the highly competitive sub-compact segment with this upcoming model to test the waters dominated by Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue among others. Skoda will unveil the Kylaq SUV on November 6 and is expected to launch by early next year.
Skoda Kylaq: How the upcoming SUV is different from its rivals like Nexon, Brezza?
15 Oct 2024
Skoda Elroq has been launched globally at a price of 33,000 euros, which roughly translates to around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30.63 lakh.. It offers up to 560 kms of range on a single charge.
India-bound Skoda Elroq electric SUV launched: Check range, features and specs
2 Oct 2024
Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
28 Feb 2024
Skoda showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of its expected launch in India later this year as the carmaker's first EV in the country.
Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
1 Feb 2024
Skoda Kylaq FAQs

The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Kolhapur is Rs. 13.37 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Kolhapur amount to Rs. 1.48 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Kolhapur is Rs. 18,650.
The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Kolhapur are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Kolhapur includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 11.40 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 1.48 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 48,972, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 13.37 Lakhs.

