What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Kannur? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Kannur is Rs. 13.67 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Kannur? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Kannur amount to Rs. 1.79 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Kannur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Kannur is Rs. 18,917.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Kannur? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Kannur are Rs. 47,847, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.