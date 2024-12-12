What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Junagadh? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Junagadh is Rs. 12.50 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Junagadh? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Junagadh amount to Rs. 61,023, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Junagadh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Junagadh is Rs. 17,597.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Junagadh? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Junagadh are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.