What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Jodhpur? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Jodhpur is Rs. 12.99 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Jodhpur? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Jodhpur amount to Rs. 1.11 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Jodhpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Jodhpur is Rs. 18,277.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Jodhpur? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Jodhpur are Rs. 47,847, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.