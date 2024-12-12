What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Jamnagar? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Jamnagar is Rs. 12.50 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Jamnagar? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Jamnagar amount to Rs. 61,023, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Jamnagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Jamnagar is Rs. 17,597.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Jamnagar? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Jamnagar are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.