What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Jaipur? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Jaipur is Rs. 12.99 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Jaipur? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Jaipur amount to Rs. 1.11 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Jaipur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Jaipur is Rs. 18,277.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Jaipur? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Jaipur are Rs. 47,847, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.