What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Goa? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Goa is Rs. 13.22 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Goa? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Goa amount to Rs. 1.33 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Goa? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Goa is Rs. 18,597.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Goa? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Goa are Rs. 47,847, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.