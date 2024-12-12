Skoda Kylaq on road price in Dindigul starts from Rs. 9.35 Lakhs.
The lowest price model is
Skoda Kylaq on road price in Dindigul starts from Rs. 9.35 Lakhs.
The on road price for Skoda Kylaq top variant goes up to Rs. 14.04 Lakhs in Dindigul.
The lowest price model is Skoda Kylaq Classic and the most priced model is Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus.
Visit your nearest
Skoda Kylaq dealers and showrooms in Dindigul for best offers.
Skoda Kylaq on road price breakup in Dindigul includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Skoda Kylaq is mainly compared to Hyundai Venue which starts at Rs. 7.94 Lakhs in Dindigul, Hyundai Venue N Line which starts at Rs. 12.16 Lakhs in Dindigul and Mahindra Ekuv100 starting at Rs. 8.25 Lakhs in Dindigul.
Variants On-Road Price Skoda Kylaq Classic ₹ 9.35 Lakhs Skoda Kylaq Signature ₹ 11.36 Lakhs Skoda Kylaq Signature AT ₹ 13.06 Lakhs Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus ₹ 14.04 Lakhs
