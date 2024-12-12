What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Dindigul? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Dindigul is Rs. 14.04 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Dindigul? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Dindigul amount to Rs. 2.15 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Dindigul? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Dindigul is Rs. 18,963.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Dindigul? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Dindigul are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.