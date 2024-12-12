What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Bhavnagar? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Bhavnagar is Rs. 12.50 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Bhavnagar? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Bhavnagar amount to Rs. 61,023, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Bhavnagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Bhavnagar is Rs. 17,597.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Bhavnagar? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Bhavnagar are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.