What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Belgaum? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Belgaum is Rs. 13.92 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Belgaum? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Belgaum amount to Rs. 2.03 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Belgaum? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Belgaum is Rs. 19,113.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Belgaum? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Belgaum are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.