What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Bathinda? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Bathinda is Rs. 13.15 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Bathinda? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Bathinda amount to Rs. 1.26 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Bathinda? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Bathinda is Rs. 18,054.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Bathinda? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Bathinda are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.