What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Anantapur? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Anantapur is Rs. 13.15 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Anantapur? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Anantapur amount to Rs. 1.26 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Anantapur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Anantapur is Rs. 18,054.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Anantapur? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Anantapur are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.