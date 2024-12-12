What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Allahabad? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Allahabad is Rs. 12.76 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Allahabad? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Allahabad amount to Rs. 87,800, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Allahabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Allahabad is Rs. 18,117.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Allahabad? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Allahabad are Rs. 47,847, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.