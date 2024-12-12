What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Aligarh? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Aligarh is Rs. 12.76 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Aligarh? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Aligarh amount to Rs. 87,800, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Aligarh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Aligarh is Rs. 18,117.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Aligarh? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Aligarh are Rs. 47,847, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.