What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Ahmednagar? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Ahmednagar is Rs. 13.37 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Ahmednagar? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Ahmednagar amount to Rs. 1.48 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Ahmednagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Ahmednagar is Rs. 18,650.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Ahmednagar? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Ahmednagar are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.