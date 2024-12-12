What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Agra? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Agra is Rs. 12.76 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Agra? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Agra amount to Rs. 87,800, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Agra? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Agra is Rs. 18,117.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Agra? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Agra are Rs. 47,847, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.