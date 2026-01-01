hamburger icon
Skoda Kushaq Front Right Side
1/14
Skoda Kushaq Front Left Side
2/14
Skoda Kushaq Side View Left
3/14
Skoda Kushaq Front View
4/14
Skoda Kushaq Rear View
5/14
Skoda Kushaq Top View
6/14

Skoda Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG

4 out of 5
21.32 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
108 Offers Available
Skoda Kushaq Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Mileage18.86 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG

Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG Prices

The Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG, equipped with a 1.5 TSI with Active Cylinder Technology and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹21.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG Mileage

All variants of the Kushaq deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.86 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG Colours

The Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG is available in 6 colour options: Tornado Red, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Honey Orange, Brilliant Silver, Deep Black.

Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG Engine and Transmission

The Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 148 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm of torque.

Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Kushaq's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Taigun priced between ₹11.42 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs.

Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG Specs & Features

The Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.

Skoda Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG Price

Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG

₹21.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,49,000
RTO
2,00,900
Insurance
82,071
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,32,471
EMI@45,835/mo
108 offers Available
Close

Skoda Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 TSI with Active Cylinder Technology
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
943 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.86 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
4225 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
Height
1612 mm
Width
1760 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
385 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black and Grey
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Skoda Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG EMI
EMI41,252 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
19,19,223
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
19,19,223
Interest Amount
5,55,872
Payable Amount
24,75,095

Skoda Kushaq other Variants

Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT

₹12.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,66,000
RTO
1,18,600
Insurance
46,378
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,31,478
EMI@26,469/mo
108 offers Available
Close

Kushaq ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI AT

₹15.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,19,000
RTO
1,43,900
Insurance
55,246
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,18,646
EMI@32,642/mo
108 offers Available
View breakup

Kushaq Signature 1.0L TSI MT

₹16.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,44,000
RTO
1,56,400
Insurance
59,628
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,60,528
EMI@35,691/mo
108 offers Available
View breakup

Kushaq Sportline 1.0L TSI MT

₹16.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,59,000
RTO
1,57,900
Insurance
60,154
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,77,554
EMI@36,057/mo
108 offers Available
View breakup

Kushaq Signature 1.0L TSI AT

₹17.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
1,70,900
Insurance
63,309
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,83,709
EMI@38,339/mo
108 offers Available
View breakup

Kushaq Sportline 1.0L TSI AT

₹18.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,64,000
RTO
1,72,400
Insurance
63,834
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,00,734
EMI@38,705/mo
108 offers Available
View breakup

Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI MT

₹18.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,88,000
RTO
1,74,800
Insurance
64,676
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,27,976
EMI@39,290/mo
108 offers Available
View breakup

Kushaq Prestige 1.0L TSI MT

₹18.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,88,000
RTO
1,74,800
Insurance
64,676
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,27,976
EMI@39,290/mo
108 offers Available
View breakup

Kushaq Prestige 1.0L TSI AT

₹19.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,95,000
RTO
1,85,500
Insurance
68,426
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,49,426
EMI@41,901/mo
108 offers Available
View breakup

Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI AT

₹19.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,95,000
RTO
1,85,500
Insurance
68,426
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,49,426
EMI@41,901/mo
108 offers Available
View breakup

Kushaq Sportline 1.5L TSI DSG

₹19.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,19,000
RTO
1,87,900
Insurance
77,286
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,84,686
EMI@42,659/mo
108 offers Available
View breakup

Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG

₹21.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,49,000
RTO
2,00,900
Insurance
82,071
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,32,471
EMI@45,835/mo
108 offers Available
View breakup

