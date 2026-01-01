|Engine
|1498 cc
|Mileage
|18.86 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG, equipped with a 1.5 TSI with Active Cylinder Technology and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹21.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kushaq deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.86 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG is available in 6 colour options: Tornado Red, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Honey Orange, Brilliant Silver, Deep Black.
The Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 148 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Kushaq's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Taigun priced between ₹11.42 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs.
The Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.