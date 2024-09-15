Kushaq is a 5 seater SUV which has 15 variants. The price of Kushaq Prestige 1.0L TSI MT in Delhi is Rs. 18.52 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofKushaq is a 5 seater SUV which has 15 variants. The price of Kushaq Prestige 1.0L TSI MT in Delhi is Rs. 18.52 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Prestige 1.0L TSI MT is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.0 TSI
Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
BootSpace: 385 litres
Mileage of Prestige 1.0L TSI MT is 19.76 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less