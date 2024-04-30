What is the on-road price of Skoda Kushaq in Visakhapatnam? In Visakhapatnam, the on-road price of the Skoda Kushaq Active 1.0 TSI MT is Rs 12,50,280.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kushaq in Visakhapatnam? The RTO Charges for the Skoda Kushaq Active 1.0 TSI MT in Visakhapatnam is Rs 1,55,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Skoda Kushaq in Visakhapatnam? The insurance Charges for the Skoda Kushaq Active 1.0 TSI MT in Visakhapatnam is Rs 44,781.

What is the detailed breakup of Skoda Kushaq in Visakhapatnam? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Skoda Kushaq base variant in Visakhapatnam: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 10,49,999, RTO - Rs. 1,55,000, Insurance - Rs. 44,781, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Skoda Kushaq in ##cityName## is Rs. 12,50,280.

What is the on-road price of Skoda Kushaq Top Model? The top model of the Skoda Kushaq is the Skoda Style 1.5L TSI DSG, with an on-road price of Rs. 16,84,685 in Visakhapatnam.

What is the on road price of Skoda Kushaq? The on-road price of Skoda Kushaq in Visakhapatnam starts at Rs. 12,50,280 and goes upto Rs. 16,84,685. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.