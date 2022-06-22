Home > New Cars > Skoda > Kushaq > Skoda Kushaq On Road Price in Bhubaneswar

Skoda Kushaq On Road Price

in Delhi
Change City
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Add to compare
Skoda Kushaq
Check latest offers

Skoda Kushaq Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
Check Latest Offers
Active 1.0 TSI MT

999 cc | 114 bhp | 1185 |

₹ 12.07 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
1,049,999
RTO
109,013
Insurance
47,335
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
1,206,847
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹18,810
Calculate EMI
Check latest offers
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
188
Length
4225
Wheelbase
2651
Kerb Weight
1185
Height
1612
Width
1760
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
External Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Distance to Empty
No
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Engine Type
1.0 TSI Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
894
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.88
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Bootspace
385
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Grey
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Skoda Dealers in Delhi

No Skoda Dealers Found in Delhi

Check Latest Offers on Kushaq

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on Kushaq

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue