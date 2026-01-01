|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|18.09 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI AT, equipped with a 1.0 TSI and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹19.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kushaq deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.09 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI AT is available in 6 colour options: Tornado Red, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Honey Orange, Brilliant Silver, Deep Black.
The Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI AT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm and 178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Kushaq's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Taigun priced between ₹11.42 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs.
The Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Headlight Height Adjuster, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Heater.