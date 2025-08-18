Latest Updates on Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Kushaq has made waves in the mid-size SUV segment, vying to establish a stronghold against popular rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Launched at an attractive starting price of ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kushaq brings a contemporary design and robust performance. With its catchy name, derived from the Sanskrit word "Kushak," meaning emperor, the SUV is poised to lead consumers on a journey that marries style, comfort, and technology. It incorporates over 40 active and passive advanced safety features, making it a serious contender in an ever-growing market.

Skoda Kushaq Price

The Skoda Kushaq is positioned in the mid-size SUV market with a price range starting from ₹10.89 lakh to ₹18.79 lakh (both ex-showroom). This comprehensive pricing structure accommodates various customer preferences and budgets while offering a strong value proposition, especially considering its advanced features and refined design.

Skoda Kushaq Launch Date

The Skoda Kushaq officially premiered in March 2021, marking a significant milestone for Skoda's endeavour to penetrate the Indian automotive market. The launch was followed closely by the opening of bookings in June 2021, reflecting the brand's commitment to promptly meet consumer demand. Deliveries commenced shortly thereafter. The latest update to the Kushaq was the launch of the Sportline variants, which are priced from ₹15.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kushaq Variants

The Kushaq is available in five main variants: Classic, Onyx, Signature, Sportline, Monte Carlo, and Prestige. Each variant caters to different consumer needs, offering a range of features that elevate the driving experience. The Classic variant is only available with the 1.0-litre engine mated to the six-speed manual and is priced from ₹10.89 lakh. The Onyx variants start at ₹12.79 lakh with the same. The Signature variants with the 1.0-litre unit start at ₹13.99 lakh while the same with the 1.5-litre engine is available at ₹15.69 lakh. Monte Carlo variants start at ₹15.89 lakh and go as high as ₹18.59 lakh for the bigger engine option. The top-spec Prestige variant with the 1.0-litre unit is priced at ₹16.09 lakh. This variant can go up to ₹18.79 lakh for the bigger 1.5-litre unit.

Kushaq Design and Exterior

The Skoda Kushaq showcases a superb blend of ruggedness and modernity, much in line with Skoda's contemporary design philosophy inspired by Bohemian crystals. The SUV features sharp LED projector headlamps seamlessly integrated with distinctive daytime running lights, accentuated by a chrome-highlighted vertically slated front grille. The aggressive front fascia is complemented by substantial black claddings around the air intakes and a bold skid plate, giving the Kushaq a robust stance. At the side, 17-inch alloy wheels and crisp character lines amplify its sporty appeal, while the rear boasts inverted L-shaped LED taillights and a sculpted tailgate. Built on the MQB A0 IN architecture, the Kushaq not only impresses with its appearance but also declares its intent to carve a niche for itself in the competitive mid-size SUV arena.

Kushaq Interior

Step inside, and the Kushaq's cabin envelops you in a world of comfort and sophistication. The interior features a sporty all-black colour theme that creates an upscale ambience. A notable highlight is the spaciousness afforded by the car’s long wheelbase, measuring 2,651 mm, offering ample legroom for passengers. The ergonomic design extends to a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, which seamlessly integrates with a host of modern conveniences such as wireless charging and ambient lighting. The centrepiece of the cabin is a 10-inch infotainment system with a user-friendly interface, supporting both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for advanced connectivity. Additionally, the cabin is designed to promote air circulation, featuring climatronic controls and ventilated front seats, ensuring comfort across a range of weather conditions.

Kushaq Engine Options

The Skoda Kushaq is offered with two petrol engine options: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. Both of these engines are available with a six-speed manual transmission. The combination of the 1.5-litre turbocharged engine and a seven-speed DCT with paddle shifters makes this SUV a good value for consumers. The 1.5-litre TSI unit makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The smaller 1.0-litre unit makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque.

Kushaq Fuel Efficiency

The Skoda Kushaq brings an ARAI-claimed mileage of 19.76 kmpl for the 1.0-litre engine with the six-speed manual. The same with the automatic option offers an ARAI-claimed 18.09 kmpl. The 1.5-litre units give an ARAI-claimed figure of 18.86 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Safety Features

Safety has been a cornerstone of the Skoda Kushaq's design. The SUV equips a range of over 40 active and passive safety features, including a multi-collision braking system, tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill-hold control, ensuring peace of mind for both the driver and passengers. The Kushaq further features six airbags, auto wipers and headlamps, ABS with EBD and ESC, traction control, and more.