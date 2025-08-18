KushaqPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsReviewsOffersDealersEMINewsVideos
Skoda Kushaq
SKODA Kushaq

₹10.99 - 19.11 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
Latest Updates on Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Kushaq has made waves in the mid-size SUV segment, vying to establish a stronghold against popular rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Launched at an attractive starting price of 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kushaq brings a contemporary design and robust performance. With its catchy name, derived from the Sanskrit word "Kushak," meaning emperor, the SUV is poised to lead consumers on a journey that marries style, comfort, and technology. It incorporates over 40 active and passive advanced safety features, making it a serious contender in an ever-growing market. 

Skoda Kushaq Price

The Skoda Kushaq is positioned in the mid-size SUV market with a price range starting from 10.89 lakh to 18.79 lakh (both ex-showroom). This comprehensive pricing structure accommodates various customer preferences and budgets while offering a strong value proposition, especially considering its advanced features and refined design.

Skoda Kushaq Launch Date

The Skoda Kushaq officially premiered in March 2021, marking a significant milestone for Skoda's endeavour to penetrate the Indian automotive market. The launch was followed closely by the opening of bookings in June 2021, reflecting the brand's commitment to promptly meet consumer demand. Deliveries commenced shortly thereafter. The latest update to the Kushaq was the launch of the Sportline variants, which are priced from 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kushaq Variants

The Kushaq is available in five main variants: Classic, Onyx, Signature, Sportline, Monte Carlo, and Prestige. Each variant caters to different consumer needs, offering a range of features that elevate the driving experience. The Classic variant is only available with the 1.0-litre engine mated to the six-speed manual and is priced from 10.89 lakh. The Onyx variants start at 12.79 lakh with the same. The Signature variants with the 1.0-litre unit start at 13.99 lakh while the same with the 1.5-litre engine is available at 15.69 lakh. Monte Carlo variants start at 15.89 lakh and go as high as 18.59 lakh for the bigger engine option. The top-spec Prestige variant with the 1.0-litre unit is priced at 16.09 lakh. This variant can go up to 18.79 lakh for the bigger 1.5-litre unit. 

Kushaq Design and Exterior

The Skoda Kushaq showcases a superb blend of ruggedness and modernity, much in line with Skoda's contemporary design philosophy inspired by Bohemian crystals. The SUV features sharp LED projector headlamps seamlessly integrated with distinctive daytime running lights, accentuated by a chrome-highlighted vertically slated front grille. The aggressive front fascia is complemented by substantial black claddings around the air intakes and a bold skid plate, giving the Kushaq a robust stance. At the side, 17-inch alloy wheels and crisp character lines amplify its sporty appeal, while the rear boasts inverted L-shaped LED taillights and a sculpted tailgate. Built on the MQB A0 IN architecture, the Kushaq not only impresses with its appearance but also declares its intent to carve a niche for itself in the competitive mid-size SUV arena.

Kushaq Interior

Step inside, and the Kushaq's cabin envelops you in a world of comfort and sophistication. The interior features a sporty all-black colour theme that creates an upscale ambience. A notable highlight is the spaciousness afforded by the car’s long wheelbase, measuring 2,651 mm, offering ample legroom for passengers. The ergonomic design extends to a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, which seamlessly integrates with a host of modern conveniences such as wireless charging and ambient lighting. The centrepiece of the cabin is a 10-inch infotainment system with a user-friendly interface, supporting both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for advanced connectivity. Additionally, the cabin is designed to promote air circulation, featuring climatronic controls and ventilated front seats, ensuring comfort across a range of weather conditions.

Kushaq Engine Options

The Skoda Kushaq is offered with two petrol engine options: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. Both of these engines are available with a six-speed manual transmission. The combination of the 1.5-litre turbocharged engine and a seven-speed DCT with paddle shifters makes this SUV a good value for consumers. The 1.5-litre TSI unit makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The smaller 1.0-litre unit makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. 

Kushaq Fuel Efficiency

The Skoda Kushaq brings an ARAI-claimed mileage of 19.76 kmpl for the 1.0-litre engine with the six-speed manual. The same with the automatic option offers an ARAI-claimed 18.09 kmpl. The 1.5-litre units give an ARAI-claimed figure of 18.86 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.  

Safety Features

Safety has been a cornerstone of the Skoda Kushaq's design. The SUV equips a range of over 40 active and passive safety features, including a multi-collision braking system, tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill-hold control, ensuring peace of mind for both the driver and passengers. The Kushaq further features six airbags, auto wipers and headlamps, ABS with EBD and ESC, traction control, and more. 

 

Kushaq Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1462.0 - 1490.0 cc

Kushaq: 999.0 - 1498.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 17.8 kmpl

Kushaq: 17.87 - 19.68 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 118.29 bhp

Kushaq: 114.0 - 148.0 bhp

Skoda Kushaq Latest News

14 Jun 2025

Skoda Kushaq sales have declined due to competition from the new Kylaq, but recovery is anticipated.Read Full Story

1 Apr 2025

Skoda Auto India celebrates 25 years with 7,422 March sales, boosted by the new affordable Kylaq model.Read Full Story

28 Mar 2025

Skoda opens a local assembly plant in Vietnam to produce Kushaq and Slavia, enhancing its Southeast Asia presence.Read Full Story

Skoda Kushaq Alternatives

Volkswagen Taigun

11.8 - 19.83 Lakhs
KushaqvsTaigun

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
KushaqvsSyros
UPCOMING

Renault Bigster

13 - 18 Lakhs
Tata Curvv

10 - 19.52 Lakhs
KushaqvsCurvv

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.34 - 20.19 Lakhs
KushaqvsUrban Cruiser Hyryder

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

11.42 - 20.68 Lakhs
KushaqvsGrand Vitara

Skoda Kushaq Variants

Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT₹10.99 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT (Lava Blue)₹11.09 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
GPS Navigation System
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Kushaq ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI AT₹13.59 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
View More
Kushaq Onyx 1.0 TSI AT (Lava Blue And Deep Black)₹13.69 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GPS Navigation System
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Kushaq Signature 1.0L TSI MT₹14.89 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI MT (Lava Blue Deep Black And Carbon Steel Matte)₹14.98 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Kushaq Sportline 1.0L TSI MT₹14.99 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Wireless Charger
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Kushaq Sportline 1.0 TSI MT Dual Tone₹15.01 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
View More
Kushaq Sportline 1.0 TSI MT (Lava Blue Deep Black And Carbon Steel Matte)₹15.01 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
View More
Kushaq Signature 1.0L TSI AT₹15.99 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI AT (Lava Blue Deep Black And Carbon Steel Matte)₹16.08 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Kushaq Sportline 1.0L TSI AT₹16.09 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Wireless Charger
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Kushaq Sportline 1.0 TSI AT Dual Tone₹16.11 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
View More
Kushaq Sportline 1.0 TSI AT (Lava Blue Deep Black And Carbon Steel Matte)₹16.11 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
View More
Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI MT Dual Tone₹16.22 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
View More
Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI MT (Carbon Steel Matte)₹16.22 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI MT₹16.39 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Prestige 1.0L TSI MT₹16.39 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Anniversary Edition 1.0L TSI MT₹16.39 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
GPS Navigation System
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Prestige 1.0 TSI MT (Carbon Steel Matte)₹16.41 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Prestige 1.0 TSI MT Dual Tone₹16.41 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI AT₹17.22 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI AT (Carbon Steel Matte)₹17.32 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI AT Dual Tone₹17.32 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Prestige 1.0L TSI AT₹17.49 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Anniversary Edition 1.0L TSI AT₹17.49 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
GPS Navigation System
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Prestige 1.0 TSI AT Dual Tone₹17.51 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Prestige 1.0 TSI AT (Carbon Steel Matte)₹17.51 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Sportline 1.5L TSI DSG₹17.69 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Sportline 1.5 TSI DSG Dual Tone₹17.71 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Sportline 1.5 TSI DSG (Lava Blue Deep Black And Carbon Steel Matte)₹17.71 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG Dual Tone₹18.92 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG (Carbon Steel Matte)₹18.92 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG₹19.09 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Prestige 1.5L TSI AT₹19.09 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Anniversary Edition 1.5L TSI DSG₹19.09 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
GPS Navigation System
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Prestige 1.5 TSI DSG Dual Tone₹19.11 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Kushaq Prestige 1.5 TSI DSG (Carbon Steel Matte)₹19.11 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Skoda Kushaq Brochure

Skoda Kushaq Expert Review

4 out of 5

Pros

Striking exterior designPremium build quality and safety ratingMultiple petrol engine and transmission choices

Cons

No diesel engineBoot space could have been biggerNot the most fuel-efficient in segment

Skoda has taken its own sweet time to enter a fiercely competitive yet extremely lucrative space it ought to have forcefully barged into some time back. The Skoda Kushaq then has a long task of not just making a name for itself but be the fulcrum on which Skoda Auto India expands its ubiety in the market. After all, a Rapid alone at one end and the likes of Kodiaq, Octavia and Superb at the other end of the price spectrum may not be able to help the Czechs grow firmer, longer roots.

The rapid (no pun intended) rise in popularity and demand for sub-compact and mid-size SUV segments has been a) meteoric and b) here to stay. There are multiple options and some very, very entrenched players but because there is so much scope still there for the taking that a new entrant like a Kushaq could well flex muscles. But does the latest from Skoda does punch and punch hard? Does it have what it takes to woo and wow prospective buyers, sway them away from the Korean camps and take note? Read on for this extensive first drive review of the all-new Skoda Kushaq, an SUV designed and developed specifically for the Indian audience.

READ MORE

Skoda Kushaq Images

Skoda Kushaq Colours

Skoda Kushaq is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Tornado red
Candy white
Carbon steel
Honey orange
Brilliant silver
Deep black

Skoda Kushaq Safety Ratings

The Skoda Kushaq has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Adult
Child

Skoda Kushaq Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque178-250 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage17.87 - 19.68 kmpl
Engine999 - 1498 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Kushaq specs and features

Skoda Kushaq comparison with similar cars

Skoda Kushaq
Volkswagen Taigun
Kia Syros
Tata Curvv
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Honda Elevate
Hyundai Creta
Mahindra Thar
MG Astor
₹10.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹11.8 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹9 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹10 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹11.34 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹11.42 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹11.91 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹11.11 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹11.5 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹11.48 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.9
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
5 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
72 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
33 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
45 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
45 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
162 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
185 Reviews
User Rating
4.1
3 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
-
Power
148 bhp
Power
148 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
116 bhp
Power
91 bhp
Power
91 bhp
Power
119 bhp
Power
113 bhp
Power
130 bhp
Power
108 bhp
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
260 Nm
Torque
122 Nm
Torque
122 Nm
Torque
145 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
144 Nm
Ground Clearance
188 mm
Ground Clearance
188 mm
Ground Clearance
189 mm
Ground Clearance
208 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Length
4225 mm
Length
4221 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
4308 mm
Length
4365 mm
Length
4345 mm
Length
4312 mm
Length
4330 mm
Length
3985 mm
Length
4323 mm
Height
1612 mm
Height
1612 mm
Height
1680 mm
Height
1630 mm
Height
1645 mm
Height
1645 mm
Height
1650 mm
Height
1635 mm
Height
1844 mm
Height
1650 mm
Width
1760 mm
Width
1760 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1810 mm
Width
1795 mm
Width
1795 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1820 mm
Width
1809 mm
Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Turning Radius
5.05 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Boot Space
385 litres
Boot Space
385 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
500 litres
Boot Space
265 litres
Boot Space
265 litres
Boot Space
458 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
488 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Currently viewingKushaq vs TaigunKushaq vs SyrosKushaq vs CurvvKushaq vs Urban Cruiser HyryderKushaq vs Grand VitaraKushaq vs ElevateKushaq vs CretaKushaq vs TharKushaq vs Astor
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Skoda Kushaq Mileage

Skoda Kushaq in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Skoda Kushaq's petrol variant is 19.76 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Skoda Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
Select Variant:
All
Select Variant
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
Classic 1.0L TSI MT (Lava Blue)
ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI AT
Onyx 1.0 TSI AT (Lava Blue And Deep Black)
Signature 1.0L TSI MT
Signature 1.0 TSI MT (Lava Blue Deep Black And Carbon Steel Matte)
Sportline 1.0L TSI MT
Sportline 1.0 TSI MT Dual Tone
Sportline 1.0 TSI MT (Lava Blue Deep Black And Carbon Steel Matte)
Signature 1.0L TSI AT
Signature 1.0 TSI AT (Lava Blue Deep Black And Carbon Steel Matte)
Sportline 1.0L TSI AT
Sportline 1.0 TSI AT Dual Tone
Sportline 1.0 TSI AT (Lava Blue Deep Black And Carbon Steel Matte)
Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI MT Dual Tone
Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI MT (Carbon Steel Matte)
Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI MT
Prestige 1.0L TSI MT
Anniversary Edition 1.0L TSI MT
Prestige 1.0 TSI MT (Carbon Steel Matte)
Prestige 1.0 TSI MT Dual Tone
Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI AT
Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI AT (Carbon Steel Matte)
Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI AT Dual Tone
Prestige 1.0L TSI AT
Anniversary Edition 1.0L TSI AT
Prestige 1.0 TSI AT Dual Tone
Prestige 1.0 TSI AT (Carbon Steel Matte)
Sportline 1.5L TSI DSG
Sportline 1.5 TSI DSG Dual Tone
Sportline 1.5 TSI DSG (Lava Blue Deep Black And Carbon Steel Matte)
Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG Dual Tone
Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG (Carbon Steel Matte)
Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG
Prestige 1.5L TSI AT
Anniversary Edition 1.5L TSI DSG
Prestige 1.5 TSI DSG Dual Tone
Prestige 1.5 TSI DSG (Carbon Steel Matte)
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
19.76 kmpl
Skoda Kushaq Videos

Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
28 Feb 2024
2021 Skoda Kushaq SUV: First Look
18 Mar 2021

Popular Skoda Cars

Skoda Kushaq FAQs

What is the mileage of Skoda Kushaq?

The Skoda Kushaq offers a competitive mileage, varying between 17.87 - 19.68 kmpl.

Which is the top variant of Skoda Kushaq?

The top variant of Skoda Kushaq is the Prestige 1.5 TSI DSG (Carbon Steel Matte) providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.

What is the seating capacity of Skoda Kushaq?

Skoda Kushaq is a 5 Seater SUV.

What are the fuel options available for Skoda Kushaq?

The Skoda Kushaq comes in petrol variant offering a mileage of 17.87 - 19.68 kmpl.

What are the key specifications of the Skoda Kushaq?

The Skoda Kushaq includes a range of engine options from 999 - 1498 cc. It comes with both manual and automatic transmission options. With 38 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

