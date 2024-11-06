Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Specifications

Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] comes in thirteen petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.87 - 19.68 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Kushaq [2021-2026] measures 4,225 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. The ground clearance of Kushaq [2021-2026] is 155 mm. A five-seat model, Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less