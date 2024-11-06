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Kushaq [2021-2026]MileageColoursImages
Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Front Right Side
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Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Front Left Side
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Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Side View Left
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Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Front View
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Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Rear View
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Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Specifications

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.66 - 18.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Specs

Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] comes in thirteen petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.87 - 19.68 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel ...Read More