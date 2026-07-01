Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Key Specs
- Engine999 - 1498 cc
- Mileage17.87 - 19.68 kmpl
- Power114 - 148 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space385 litres
- NCAP Safety Rating5
- Max Torque178 - 250 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The Skoda Kushaq has made waves in the mid-size SUV segment, vying to establish a stronghold against popular rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Launched at an attractive starting price of ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kushaq brings a contemporary design and robust performance. With its catchy name, derived from the Sanskrit word "Kushak," meaning emperor, the SUV is poised to lead consumers on a journey that marries style, comfort, and technology. It incorporates over 40 active and passive advanced safety features, making it a serious contender in an ever-growing market.
The Skoda Kushaq is positioned in the mid-size SUV market with a price range starting from ₹10.89 lakh to ₹18.79 lakh (both ex-showroom). This comprehensive pricing structure accommodates various customer preferences and budgets while offering a strong value proposition, especially considering its advanced features and refined design.
The Skoda Kushaq officially premiered in March 2021, marking a significant milestone for Skoda's endeavour to penetrate the Indian automotive market. The launch was followed closely by the opening of bookings in June 2021, reflecting the brand's commitment to promptly meet consumer demand. Deliveries commenced shortly thereafter. The latest update to the Kushaq was the launch of the Sportline variants, which are priced from ₹15.80 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Kushaq is available in five main variants: Classic, Onyx, Signature, Sportline, Monte Carlo, and Prestige. Each variant caters to different consumer needs, offering a range of features that elevate the driving experience. The Classic variant is only available with the 1.0-litre engine mated to the six-speed manual and is priced from ₹10.89 lakh. The Onyx variants start at ₹12.79 lakh with the same. The Signature variants with the 1.0-litre unit start at ₹13.99 lakh while the same with the 1.5-litre engine is available at ₹15.69 lakh. Monte Carlo variants start at ₹15.89 lakh and go as high as ₹18.59 lakh for the bigger engine option. The top-spec Prestige variant with the 1.0-litre unit is priced at ₹16.09 lakh. This variant can go up to ₹18.79 lakh for the bigger 1.5-litre unit.
The Skoda Kushaq showcases a superb blend of ruggedness and modernity, much in line with Skoda's contemporary design philosophy inspired by Bohemian crystals. The SUV features sharp LED projector headlamps seamlessly integrated with distinctive daytime running lights, accentuated by a chrome-highlighted vertically slated front grille. The aggressive front fascia is complemented by substantial black claddings around the air intakes and a bold skid plate, giving the Kushaq a robust stance. At the side, 17-inch alloy wheels and crisp character lines amplify its sporty appeal, while the rear boasts inverted L-shaped LED taillights and a sculpted tailgate. Built on the MQB A0 IN architecture, the Kushaq not only impresses with its appearance but also declares its intent to carve a niche for itself in the competitive mid-size SUV arena.
Step inside, and the Kushaq's cabin envelops you in a world of comfort and sophistication. The interior features a sporty all-black colour theme that creates an upscale ambience. A notable highlight is the spaciousness afforded by the car’s long wheelbase, measuring 2,651 mm, offering ample legroom for passengers. The ergonomic design extends to a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, which seamlessly integrates with a host of modern conveniences such as wireless charging and ambient lighting. The centrepiece of the cabin is a 10-inch infotainment system with a user-friendly interface, supporting both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for advanced connectivity. Additionally, the cabin is designed to promote air circulation, featuring climatronic controls and ventilated front seats, ensuring comfort across a range of weather conditions.
The Skoda Kushaq is offered with two petrol engine options: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. Both of these engines are available with a six-speed manual transmission. The combination of the 1.5-litre turbocharged engine and a seven-speed DCT with paddle shifters makes this SUV a good value for consumers. The 1.5-litre TSI unit makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The smaller 1.0-litre unit makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque.
The Skoda Kushaq brings an ARAI-claimed mileage of 19.76 kmpl for the 1.0-litre engine with the six-speed manual. The same with the automatic option offers an ARAI-claimed 18.09 kmpl. The 1.5-litre units give an ARAI-claimed figure of 18.86 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
Safety has been a cornerstone of the Skoda Kushaq's design. The SUV equips a range of over 40 active and passive safety features, including a multi-collision braking system, tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill-hold control, ensuring peace of mind for both the driver and passengers. The Kushaq further features six airbags, auto wipers and headlamps, ABS with EBD and ESC, traction control, and more.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026]
|Rs. 10.66 LakhsOnwards
|-
|148 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|188 mm
|385 litres
|4225 mm
|1760 mm
|1612 mm
|5.3 metres
|MG Hector
|Rs. 11.99 LakhsOnwards
|141 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|587 litres
|4699 mm
|1835 mm
|1760 mm
|-
|Kushaq [2021-2026]VSHector
|Skoda Kushaq
|Rs. 10.69 LakhsOnwards
|148 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|188 mm
|491 litres
|4225 mm
|1760 mm
|1612 mm
|5.3 metres
|Kushaq [2021-2026]VSKushaq
|Volkswagen Taigun
|Rs. 10.99 LakhsOnwards
|148bhp
|250Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|385 Litres
|4221 mm
|1760 mm
|1612 mm
|5.05 m
|Kushaq [2021-2026]VSTaigun
|Renault Duster
|Rs. 10.49 LakhsOnwards
|160 bhp
|280 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|212 mm
|1789 L (rear seats folded)
|4343 mm
|1815 mm
|1701 mm
|-
|Kushaq [2021-2026]VSDuster
|Maruti Suzuki Victoris
|Rs. 10.5 LakhsOnwards
|Engine: 91bhp, Motor: 79bhp (Combined: 114bhp)
|Engine: 122Nm, Motor: 141Nm (Combined: 141Nm)
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|210 mm
|265 Litres (Reduced for Hybrid Battery)
|4360 mm
|1795 mm
|1655 mm
|5.4 metres
|Kushaq [2021-2026]VSVictoris
Skoda has taken its own sweet time to enter a fiercely competitive yet extremely lucrative space it ought to have forcefully barged into some time back. The Skoda Kushaq then has a long task of not just making a name for itself but be the fulcrum on which Skoda Auto India expands its ubiety in the market. After all, a Rapid alone at one end and the likes of Kodiaq, Octavia and Superb at the other end of the price spectrum may not be able to help the Czechs grow firmer, longer roots.
In Vision, In Focus:
Did you know that Skoda had revealed the Vision IN SUV at Auto Expo 2020? Kushaq is the production version of that same concept vehicle that did generate a fair bit of buzz. And subtle changes aside, Kushaq's exterior design highlights mostly do carry forward what was initially showcased on Vision IN.
Skoda claims that a close and concentrated effort was made on how Kushaq appears from the outside. It just needed to get more than a second glance. I can clearly see that there is an effort that has been made. Here is an SUV that isn't flashy but it isn't understated in the looks department. Walking the middle path isn't always easy and while looks are always subjective in the automotive world, Kushaq's design language sure is pleasing to the eye.
The face has the blackened chrome grille that is also seen on the larger Kodiaq SUV and it has a prominent chrome outline on all sides. On either side of the grille are LED headlights with integrated DRLs which sit just above the fog lights which come with cornering functionality. The front diffuser is done in silver while the bonnet has a touch of butch but with svelte vertical lines meeting the Skoda logo for a nose.
Move to the side and it is clear that Kushaq isn't going to be the tallest in the segment. And yet, there is appreciable levels of ground clearance with the SUV standing on very smart looking 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. There is a prominent black cladding stretching between the wheels, on the lower end of the doors and while I have mixed opinions about this, there is hardly any denying that the silver roof rails up top, the Skoda fender garnish and the strong character line stretching from here and all across the doors and till the tip of the rear lights lend a certain credence to the side profile. And speaking of the rear lights...
Kushaq gets LED tail lights that appear like a modern rendition of a stone axe. Skoda describes it as crystalline tail lamps and it does look smart on the over all rear profile of the SUV. Add a dash of chrome and big Skoda lettering on the tail gate, a topping of shark fin antenna in black and a big splash of rear diffuser in silver again and it completes a careful al dente of automotive design recipe.
The car I received for the test run was in the Honey Oragne colour but there are four other hues to choose from - Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel (Grey) and Tornado Red.
A Tale of a Classic Cabin
Step inside the Kushaq and it becomes amply evident that this car right here is all about getting the basics right. No, there is only regular sunroof in place here and no, there is no AQI display. And no, there isn't a sound system from a well-known premium audio brand. And yet, the Skoda sound system sounds just fine to the discerning ears.
Skoda doesn't go overboard with either the feature list or the styling inside the Kushaq but instead, manages to offer a space that is well appointed and pleasing to the senses. For most parts anyway.
The 10-inch infotainment screen is perfect in terms of its placement and response to touch. It offers large 3D navigation, showcases vehicle statistics, can be used for audio controls as well as to access apps that Skoda is offering free - four for now. Piano black finish on parts of the dashboard and on the center console bring up the premium quotient.
There is support for wireless phone charging, USB type C ports and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The semi-digital driver display, however, looks a bit mismatched and slightly outdated considering what is on offer in cars even in lower segments.
Similarly, the ventilated front seats in the Kushaq are a great addition but cannot be controlled electronically, not even in the top end.
The materials, for most parts are par for the course and while there are hard plastics on the side doors, these are rather inconspicuous.
There is superb levels of kneeroom for the passengers at the back, under-thigh support and headroom is about adequate and while foot space under the front seats is rather restrictive, the seats all around offer good levels of cushioning. Thoughtful touches like a slit in the back of the front seats to place a mobile phone is crafty and there are rear AC vents and two USB type C ports on the back of the center console.
Kushaq has large windows, gets an armrest with cupholders and while three abreast may not be very comfortable, the seats do fold in 60:40 ratio to add to the 385 litres of boot space.
On the move - Czech Forward Attack
Kushaq is initially coming to the market with a three cylinder 1.0-litre petrol engine which produces 115 Ps and is mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.
And because the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI engine - is scheduled for next month with option of manual and DSG, it is the 1.0-litre unit with manual transmission that I drove in and around the city of Mumbai.
And through the constant rains, there was one thing that shone bright in the Kushaq - a steady, stable drive characteristic that offers a reassuring calm. The TSI engine has made quite a name for itself and its positive traits continue to shine inside the Kushaq. Power builds gradually but around the 2,500 RPM mark, there is a semblance of rush that helps the SUV push clean on open roads and yet meander around in tight city roads as well.
What also helps the Kushaq is a nicely weighted steering wheel that remains steady even at triple digit speeds. The vehicle may not seem absolutely pleased about being thrown into tight corners - there is noticeable body roll in the second row, but keep the enthusiasm levels under check and Kushaq will reward you with its 'good-boy' demeanour.
The Skoda vehicle's suspension is a tad stiff but thanks to a well-insulated cabin, NVH levels are under strict control even when pushing forward.
Verdict:
Kushaq is clearly a manifestation of Skoda minutely examining the mid-size SUV space and then preparing a list of priorities. With decent looks, a capable drive, good rear seat space and essential features in the cabin, Kushaq may still be priced extremely well when launched on Monday (June 28). If Skoda is able to convince new customers of providing a stellar post-sales network, this car here could be a serious challenge to the more established players that it will compete against. Underestimate Kushaq but at your own peril.
Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|178-250 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|17.87 - 19.68 kmpl
|Engine
|999 - 1498 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026]'s petrol variant is 19.76 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Classic 1.0L TSI MT comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
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