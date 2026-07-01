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SKODA Kushaq [2021-2026]

₹10.66 - 18.49 Lakhs*
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Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Latest Updates on Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Kushaq has made waves in the mid-size SUV segment, vying to establish a stronghold against popular rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Launched at an attractive starting price of 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kushaq brings a contemporary design and robust performance. With its catchy name, derived from the Sanskrit word "Kushak," meaning emperor, the SUV is poised to lead consumers on a journey that marries style, comfort, and technology. It incorporates over 40 active and passive advanced safety features, making it a serious contender in an ever-growing market. 

Skoda Kushaq Price

The Skoda Kushaq is positioned in the mid-size SUV market with a price range starting from 10.89 lakh to 18.79 lakh (both ex-showroom). This comprehensive pricing structure accommodates various customer preferences and budgets while offering a strong value proposition, especially considering its advanced features and refined design.

Skoda Kushaq Launch Date

The Skoda Kushaq officially premiered in March 2021, marking a significant milestone for Skoda's endeavour to penetrate the Indian automotive market. The launch was followed closely by the opening of bookings in June 2021, reflecting the brand's commitment to promptly meet consumer demand. Deliveries commenced shortly thereafter. The latest update to the Kushaq was the launch of the Sportline variants, which are priced from 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kushaq Variants

The Kushaq is available in five main variants: Classic, Onyx, Signature, Sportline, Monte Carlo, and Prestige. Each variant caters to different consumer needs, offering a range of features that elevate the driving experience. The Classic variant is only available with the 1.0-litre engine mated to the six-speed manual and is priced from 10.89 lakh. The Onyx variants start at 12.79 lakh with the same. The Signature variants with the 1.0-litre unit start at 13.99 lakh while the same with the 1.5-litre engine is available at 15.69 lakh. Monte Carlo variants start at 15.89 lakh and go as high as 18.59 lakh for the bigger engine option. The top-spec Prestige variant with the 1.0-litre unit is priced at 16.09 lakh. This variant can go up to 18.79 lakh for the bigger 1.5-litre unit. 

Kushaq Design and Exterior

The Skoda Kushaq showcases a superb blend of ruggedness and modernity, much in line with Skoda's contemporary design philosophy inspired by Bohemian crystals. The SUV features sharp LED projector headlamps seamlessly integrated with distinctive daytime running lights, accentuated by a chrome-highlighted vertically slated front grille. The aggressive front fascia is complemented by substantial black claddings around the air intakes and a bold skid plate, giving the Kushaq a robust stance. At the side, 17-inch alloy wheels and crisp character lines amplify its sporty appeal, while the rear boasts inverted L-shaped LED taillights and a sculpted tailgate. Built on the MQB A0 IN architecture, the Kushaq not only impresses with its appearance but also declares its intent to carve a niche for itself in the competitive mid-size SUV arena.

Kushaq Interior

Step inside, and the Kushaq's cabin envelops you in a world of comfort and sophistication. The interior features a sporty all-black colour theme that creates an upscale ambience. A notable highlight is the spaciousness afforded by the car’s long wheelbase, measuring 2,651 mm, offering ample legroom for passengers. The ergonomic design extends to a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, which seamlessly integrates with a host of modern conveniences such as wireless charging and ambient lighting. The centrepiece of the cabin is a 10-inch infotainment system with a user-friendly interface, supporting both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for advanced connectivity. Additionally, the cabin is designed to promote air circulation, featuring climatronic controls and ventilated front seats, ensuring comfort across a range of weather conditions.

Kushaq Engine Options

The Skoda Kushaq is offered with two petrol engine options: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. Both of these engines are available with a six-speed manual transmission. The combination of the 1.5-litre turbocharged engine and a seven-speed DCT with paddle shifters makes this SUV a good value for consumers. The 1.5-litre TSI unit makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The smaller 1.0-litre unit makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. 

Kushaq Fuel Efficiency

The Skoda Kushaq brings an ARAI-claimed mileage of 19.76 kmpl for the 1.0-litre engine with the six-speed manual. The same with the automatic option offers an ARAI-claimed 18.09 kmpl. The 1.5-litre units give an ARAI-claimed figure of 18.86 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.  

Safety Features

Safety has been a cornerstone of the Skoda Kushaq's design. The SUV equips a range of over 40 active and passive safety features, including a multi-collision braking system, tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill-hold control, ensuring peace of mind for both the driver and passengers. The Kushaq further features six airbags, auto wipers and headlamps, ABS with EBD and ESC, traction control, and more. 

 

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Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 - 1498 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.87 - 19.68 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    114 - 148 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    385 litres
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    5
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    178 - 250 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Kushaq [2021-2026] SpecsView specs icon

Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Videos

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Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Variants

Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] price starts at ₹ 10.66 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] comes in 13 variants. Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026]'s top variant is Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG.
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Petrol
Automatic
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13 Variants Available
Kushaq [2021-2026] Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.66 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kushaq [2021-2026] ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI AT
₹13.19 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Kushaq [2021-2026] Signature 1.0L TSI MT
₹14.44 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Latest Updates

Calendar icon13 Mar 2026
The article highlights five reliable car engines in India, ideal for long-term ownership and performance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Feb 2026
Skoda India provides diverse genuine accessories for the Kushaq SUV, enabling buyers to customize and enhance their vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Feb 2026
Five budget-friendly cars under Rs 20 lakh in India showcase impressive advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technology, including compact SUVs and a sedan.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Jan 2026
Skoda Auto India launched 'Skoda Super Care', a program offering four-year warranty, roadside assistance, and free services to enhance vehicle ownership.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jan 2026
Kia reveals 2026 Seltos pricing, competing against rivals like Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki with diverse powertrain options.Read Full Story

Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Visual Comparison

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Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026]
Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] image
Rs. 10.66 LakhsOnwards-148 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6
5/5
188 mm385 litres4225 mm1760 mm1612 mm5.3 metres
MG HectorMG Hector imageRs. 11.99 LakhsOnwards
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141 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6--587 litres4699 mm1835 mm1760 mm-Kushaq [2021-2026]VSHector
Skoda KushaqSkoda Kushaq imageRs. 10.69 LakhsOnwards
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148 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-188 mm491 litres4225 mm1760 mm1612 mm5.3 metresKushaq [2021-2026]VSKushaq
Volkswagen TaigunVolkswagen Taigun imageRs. 10.99 LakhsOnwards
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148bhp250NmManual, AutomaticSUV6
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-385 Litres4221 mm1760 mm1612 mm5.05 mKushaq [2021-2026]VSTaigun
Renault DusterRenault Duster imageRs. 10.49 LakhsOnwards
4.579
160 bhp280 NmManual, AutomaticSUV--212 mm1789 L (rear seats folded)4343 mm1815 mm1701 mm-Kushaq [2021-2026]VSDuster
Maruti Suzuki VictorisMaruti Suzuki Victoris imageRs. 10.5 LakhsOnwards
4.7178
Engine: 91bhp, Motor: 79bhp (Combined: 114bhp)Engine: 122Nm, Motor: 141Nm (Combined: 141Nm)Manual, AutomaticSUV6-210 mm265 Litres (Reduced for Hybrid Battery)4360 mm1795 mm1655 mm5.4 metresKushaq [2021-2026]VSVictoris

Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Expert Review

Pros

Striking exterior designPremium build quality and safety ratingMultiple petrol engine and transmission choices

Cons

No diesel engineBoot space could have been biggerNot the most fuel-efficient in segment

Skoda has taken its own sweet time to enter a fiercely competitive yet extremely lucrative space it ought to have forcefully barged into some time back. The Skoda Kushaq then has a long task of not just making a name for itself but be the fulcrum on which Skoda Auto India expands its ubiety in the market. After all, a Rapid alone at one end and the likes of Kodiaq, Octavia and Superb at the other end of the price spectrum may not be able to help the Czechs grow firmer, longer roots.

In Vision, In Focus:

Did you know that Skoda had revealed the Vision IN SUV at Auto Expo 2020? Kushaq is the production version of that same concept vehicle that did generate a fair bit of buzz. And subtle changes aside, Kushaq's exterior design highlights mostly do carry forward what was initially showcased on Vision IN.

Skoda claims that a close and concentrated effort was made on how Kushaq appears from the outside. It just needed to get more than a second glance. I can clearly see that there is an effort that has been made. Here is an SUV that isn't flashy but it isn't understated in the looks department. Walking the middle path isn't always easy and while looks are always subjective in the automotive world, Kushaq's design language sure is pleasing to the eye.

Skoda Kushaq is a well-proportioned SUV with just a bit of bling to make it stand out without trying hard. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Skoda Kushaq is a well-proportioned SUV with just a bit of bling to make it stand out without trying hard. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The face has the blackened chrome grille that is also seen on the larger Kodiaq SUV and it has a prominent chrome outline on all sides. On either side of the grille are LED headlights with integrated DRLs which sit just above the fog lights which come with cornering functionality. The front diffuser is done in silver while the bonnet has a touch of butch but with svelte vertical lines meeting the Skoda logo for a nose.

Kushaq from Skoda isn't the tallest in the mid-size SUV space but has a large wheelbase. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Kushaq from Skoda isn't the tallest in the mid-size SUV space but has a large wheelbase. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Move to the side and it is clear that Kushaq isn't going to be the tallest in the segment. And yet, there is appreciable levels of ground clearance with the SUV standing on very smart looking 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. There is a prominent black cladding stretching between the wheels, on the lower end of the doors and while I have mixed opinions about this, there is hardly any denying that the silver roof rails up top, the Skoda fender garnish and the strong character line stretching from here and all across the doors and till the tip of the rear lights lend a certain credence to the side profile. And speaking of the rear lights...

Kushaq gets LED tail lights that appear like a modern rendition of a stone axe. Skoda describes it as crystalline tail lamps and it does look smart on the over all rear profile of the SUV. Add a dash of chrome and big Skoda lettering on the tail gate, a topping of shark fin antenna in black and a big splash of rear diffuser in silver again and it completes a careful al dente of automotive design recipe.

The car I received for the test run was in the Honey Oragne colour but there are four other hues to choose from - Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel (Grey) and Tornado Red.

The rear profile of Skoda Kushaq. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The rear profile of Skoda Kushaq. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

A Tale of a Classic Cabin

Step inside the Kushaq and it becomes amply evident that this car right here is all about getting the basics right. No, there is only regular sunroof in place here and no, there is no AQI display. And no, there isn't a sound system from a well-known premium audio brand. And yet, the Skoda sound system sounds just fine to the discerning ears.

Skoda doesn't go overboard with either the feature list or the styling inside the Kushaq but instead, manages to offer a space that is well appointed and pleasing to the senses. For most parts anyway.

Kushaq comes with a sunroof, has ambient lighting and a large glovebox in the cabin.
Kushaq comes with a sunroof, has ambient lighting and a large glovebox in the cabin.

The 10-inch infotainment screen is perfect in terms of its placement and response to touch. It offers large 3D navigation, showcases vehicle statistics, can be used for audio controls as well as to access apps that Skoda is offering free - four for now. Piano black finish on parts of the dashboard and on the center console bring up the premium quotient.

There is support for wireless phone charging, USB type C ports and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The steering wheel of the Kushaq has been nicely designed for aesthetic appeal.
The steering wheel of the Kushaq has been nicely designed for aesthetic appeal.

The semi-digital driver display, however, looks a bit mismatched and slightly outdated considering what is on offer in cars even in lower segments.

Similarly, the ventilated front seats in the Kushaq are a great addition but cannot be controlled electronically, not even in the top end.

The materials, for most parts are par for the course and while there are hard plastics on the side doors, these are rather inconspicuous.

There is superb levels of kneeroom for the passengers at the back, under-thigh support and headroom is about adequate and while foot space under the front seats is rather restrictive, the seats all around offer good levels of cushioning. Thoughtful touches like a slit in the back of the front seats to place a mobile phone is crafty and there are rear AC vents and two USB type C ports on the back of the center console.

Even with the front seats pushed all the way back, there is a whole lot of kneeroom for passengers at the back. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Even with the front seats pushed all the way back, there is a whole lot of kneeroom for passengers at the back. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Kushaq has large windows, gets an armrest with cupholders and while three abreast may not be very comfortable, the seats do fold in 60:40 ratio to add to the 385 litres of boot space.

Kushaq's boot isn't the biggest in the segment but the 60:40 split of the rear seats can open up options. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Kushaq's boot isn't the biggest in the segment but the 60:40 split of the rear seats can open up options. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

On the move - Czech Forward Attack

Kushaq is initially coming to the market with a three cylinder 1.0-litre petrol engine which produces 115 Ps and is mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Kushaq from Skoda comes with traction control button for slightly better grip - important especially in rainy conditions. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Kushaq from Skoda comes with traction control button for slightly better grip - important especially in rainy conditions. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

And because the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI engine - is scheduled for next month with option of manual and DSG, it is the 1.0-litre unit with manual transmission that I drove in and around the city of Mumbai.

And through the constant rains, there was one thing that shone bright in the Kushaq - a steady, stable drive characteristic that offers a reassuring calm. The TSI engine has made quite a name for itself and its positive traits continue to shine inside the Kushaq. Power builds gradually but around the 2,500 RPM mark, there is a semblance of rush that helps the SUV push clean on open roads and yet meander around in tight city roads as well.

Kushaq's high ground clearance helps it tackle road aberrations with relative ease. On clean roads, the tyres offer good grip to keep it steady. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Kushaq's high ground clearance helps it tackle road aberrations with relative ease. On clean roads, the tyres offer good grip to keep it steady. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

What also helps the Kushaq is a nicely weighted steering wheel that remains steady even at triple digit speeds. The vehicle may not seem absolutely pleased about being thrown into tight corners - there is noticeable body roll in the second row, but keep the enthusiasm levels under check and Kushaq will reward you with its 'good-boy' demeanour.

The Skoda vehicle's suspension is a tad stiff but thanks to a well-insulated cabin, NVH levels are under strict control even when pushing forward.

Verdict:

Kushaq is clearly a manifestation of Skoda minutely examining the mid-size SUV space and then preparing a list of priorities. With decent looks, a capable drive, good rear seat space and essential features in the cabin, Kushaq may still be priced extremely well when launched on Monday (June 28). If Skoda is able to convince new customers of providing a stellar post-sales network, this car here could be a serious challenge to the more established players that it will compete against. Underestimate Kushaq but at your own peril.

Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Images

Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Image 1
Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Image 2
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Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Image 5
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Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Colours

Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Tornado Red
Candy White
Carbon Steel
Honey Orange
Brilliant Silver
Deep Black
Tornado red

Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Safety Ratings

The Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Related News

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 Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Related News

Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque178-250 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage17.87 - 19.68 kmpl
Engine999 - 1498 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Kushaq [2021-2026] specs and features

Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Mileage

Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026]'s petrol variant is 19.76 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Skoda Kushaq [2021-2026] Classic 1.0L TSI MT comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
19.76 kmpl

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