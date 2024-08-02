Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Morbi starts from Rs. 43.70 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Morbi starts from Rs. 43.70 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Kodiaq dealers and showrooms in Morbi for best offers. Skoda Kodiaq on road price breakup in Morbi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Skoda Kodiaq is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Morbi, Hyundai Tucson which starts at Rs. 29.02 Lakhs in Morbi and Hyundai Tucson 2024 starting at Rs. 30 Lakhs in Morbi. Variants On-Road Price Skoda Kodiaq L&K ₹ 43.70 Lakhs