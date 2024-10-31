Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Margao starts from Rs. 47.26 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Margao starts from Rs. 47.26 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Kodiaq dealers and showrooms in Margao for best offers. Skoda Kodiaq on road price breakup in Margao includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Skoda Kodiaq is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Margao, Hyundai Tucson which starts at Rs. 29.02 Lakhs in Margao and Hyundai Tucson 2024 starting at Rs. 30 Lakhs in Margao. Variants On-Road Price Skoda Kodiaq L&K ₹ 47.26 Lakhs