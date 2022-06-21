Yes (Automatic Three Zone)

One Touch - Up

One Touch -Down

LED on front, Halogen on rear

Not Available

Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)

Over The Air (OTA) Updates

1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph

Driver Seat Adjustment 12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)

Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)

Rear Row Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Third Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Seat Upholstery Leather

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes

Driver Armrest Yes

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

3rd Row Seats Type Bench

Ventilated Seats No

Ventilated Seat Type No

Interiors Dual Tone

Interior Colours Stone Beige / Black

Rear Armrest With Cup Holder

Folding Rear Seat Full

Split Rear Seat 40:20:40 split

Split Third Row Seat 50:50 split

Front Seatback Pockets Yes