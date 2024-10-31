What is the on-road price of Skoda Kodiaq in Jammu? The on-road price of Skoda Kodiaq L&K in Jammu is Rs. 46.42 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kodiaq in Jammu? The RTO charges for Skoda Kodiaq L&K in Jammu amount to Rs. 4.49 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kodiaq in Jammu? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kodiaq in Jammu is Rs. 94,118.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kodiaq in Jammu? The insurance charges for Skoda Kodiaq L&K in Jammu are Rs. 1.93 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.