Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Jalgaon starts from Rs. 47.41 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Jalgaon starts from Rs. 47.41 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Kodiaq dealers and showrooms in Jalgaon for best offers. Skoda Kodiaq on road price breakup in Jalgaon includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Skoda Kodiaq is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Jalgaon, Hyundai Tucson which starts at Rs. 29.02 Lakhs in Jalgaon and Hyundai Tucson 2024 starting at Rs. 30 Lakhs in Jalgaon. Variants On-Road Price Skoda Kodiaq L&K ₹ 47.41 Lakhs