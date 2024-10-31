What is the on-road price of Skoda Kodiaq in Bhopal? The on-road price of Skoda Kodiaq L&K in Bhopal is Rs. 47.66 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kodiaq in Bhopal? The RTO charges for Skoda Kodiaq L&K in Bhopal amount to Rs. 5.85 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kodiaq in Bhopal? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kodiaq in Bhopal is Rs. 96,631.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kodiaq in Bhopal? The insurance charges for Skoda Kodiaq L&K in Bhopal are Rs. 1.81 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.