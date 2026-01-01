|Engine
|1984 cc
|Mileage
|14.86 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Kodiaq Lounge, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹46.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kodiaq deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.86 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kodiaq Lounge is available in 7 colour options: Moon White, Bronx Gold, Magic Black, Graphite Grey, Steel Grey, Race Blue, Velvet Red.
The Kodiaq Lounge is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 188 bhp @ 4200 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Kodiaq's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line priced ₹49 Lakhs.
The Kodiaq Lounge has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.