Skoda Kodiaq Front Right Side
1/22
Skoda Kodiaq Front Right Side 1
2/22
Skoda Kodiaq Rear Right Side
3/22
Skoda Kodiaq Right Side View
4/22
Skoda Kodiaq Front Left View
5/22
Skoda Kodiaq Grille
6/22

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge

4 out of 5
46.14 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Skoda Kodiaq Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Mileage14.86 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Kodiaq Lounge

Kodiaq Lounge Prices

The Kodiaq Lounge, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹46.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Kodiaq Lounge Mileage

All variants of the Kodiaq deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.86 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Kodiaq Lounge Colours

The Kodiaq Lounge is available in 7 colour options: Moon White, Bronx Gold, Magic Black, Graphite Grey, Steel Grey, Race Blue, Velvet Red.

Kodiaq Lounge Engine and Transmission

The Kodiaq Lounge is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 188 bhp @ 4200 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

Kodiaq Lounge vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Kodiaq's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line priced ₹49 Lakhs.

Kodiaq Lounge Specs & Features

The Kodiaq Lounge has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Price

Kodiaq Lounge

₹46.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
39,99,000
RTO
4,28,900
Insurance
1,85,664
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
46,14,064
EMI@99,174/mo
Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Driving Range
921 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.86 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel (145/85R18)
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Multi-element axle, with longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
4758 mm
Wheelbase
2791 mm
Kerb Weight
1820 kg
Height
1679 mm
Width
1864 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
281 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
62 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Single Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear (with Pinch Guard) Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Scuff Plates
Front
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
5
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.9 inch
Voice Command
No
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side, Front Centre)
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Skoda Kodiaq Lounge EMI
EMI89,257 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
41,52,657
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
41,52,657
Interest Amount
12,02,751
Payable Amount
53,55,408

Skoda Kodiaq other Variants

Kodiaq Sportline

₹50.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
43,76,400
RTO
4,66,640
Insurance
2,00,217
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
50,43,757
EMI@1,08,410/mo
Kodiaq L&K

₹52.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
45,95,733
RTO
4,88,573
Insurance
2,08,675
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
52,93,481
EMI@1,13,778/mo
