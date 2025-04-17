KodiaqPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
SKODA Kodiaq

Launch Date: 17 Apr 2025

₹46.89 - 48.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Kodiaq Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1984.0 cc

Kodiaq: 1984.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 14.37 kmpl

Kodiaq: 14.86 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 186.45 bhp

Kodiaq: 201.0 bhp

Skoda Kodiaq Latest Update

Latest News:

2025 Skoda Kodiaq SUV review: Does second-gen Czech wonder deliver more?
Skoda Kodiaq launches in India at ₹46.89 lakh. Check out what the premium SUV packs

Skoda Kodiaq Price:

Skoda Kodiaq is priced between Rs. 46.89 - 48.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Skoda Kodiaq?

The Skoda Kodiaq is available in 2 variants - Sportline, L&K.

What is the ground clearance of Skoda Kodiaq?

Skoda Kodiaq Variants
Skoda Kodiaq price starts at ₹ 46.89 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 48.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda Read More
2 Variants Available
Kodiaq Sportline₹46.89 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Kodiaq L&K₹48.69 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Parking Sensors: Rear
Cruise Control
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Skoda Kodiaq Images

22 images
Skoda Kodiaq Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque320 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage14.86 kmpl
Engine1984 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
Skoda Kodiaq comparison with similar cars

Skoda Kodiaq
Audi Q3
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
BMW X1
Nissan X-Trail
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Toyota Fortuner
Audi Q3 Sportback
BMW iX1 LWB
Hyundai Ioniq 5
₹46.89 Lakhs*
₹44.99 Lakhs*
₹49 Lakhs*
₹50.8 Lakhs*
₹49.92 Lakhs*
₹50.8 Lakhs*
₹33.78 Lakhs*
₹51.43 Lakhs*
₹49 Lakhs*
₹46.05 Lakhs*
Airbags
9
Airbags
-
Airbags
9
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
-
Airbags
8
Airbags
6
Power
201 bhp
Power
192 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
147 bhp
Power
161 bhp
Power
188 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
193 bhp
Power
204 bhp
Power
-
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
360 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
-
Length
4758 mm
Length
-
Length
4539 mm
Length
4500 mm
Length
4680 mm
Length
4436 mm
Length
4795 mm
Length
4518 mm
Length
4616 mm
Length
4635 mm
Height
1679 mm
Height
-
Height
1656 mm
Height
1630 mm
Height
1720 mm
Height
1611 mm
Height
1835 mm
Height
1558 mm
Height
-
Height
1625 mm
Width
1864 mm
Width
-
Width
1859 mm
Width
1845 mm
Width
1840 mm
Width
2020 mm
Width
1855 mm
Width
1843 mm
Width
-
Width
1890 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
355 litres
Boot Space
652 litres
Boot Space
476 litres
Boot Space
585 litres
Boot Space
435 litres
Boot Space
296 litres
Boot Space
530 litres
Boot Space
490 litres
Boot Space
531 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
-
Currently viewingKodiaq vs Q3Kodiaq vs Tiguan R-LineKodiaq vs X1Kodiaq vs X-TrailKodiaq vs GLAKodiaq vs FortunerKodiaq vs Q3 SportbackKodiaq vs iX1 LWBKodiaq vs Ioniq 5
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Skoda Cars

Skoda Kodiaq EMI

Sportline
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 46.89 Lakhs*
Sportline
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹46.89 Lakhs*
L&K
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹48.69 Lakhs*
EMI ₹84160.45/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

