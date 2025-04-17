Skoda Kodiaq Price:
Skoda Kodiaq is priced between Rs. 46.89 - 48.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Skoda Kodiaq?
The Skoda Kodiaq is available in 2 variants - Sportline, L&K.
What is the ground clearance of Skoda Kodiaq?
Skoda Kodiaq Price:
Skoda Kodiaq is priced between Rs. 46.89 - 48.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Skoda Kodiaq?
The Skoda Kodiaq is available in 2 variants - Sportline, L&K.
What is the ground clearance of Skoda Kodiaq?
Skoda Kodiaq has a ground clearance of 155 mm.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Skoda Kodiaq?
Skoda Kodiaq comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1984 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
Which are the major rivals of Skoda Kodiaq?
Skoda Kodiaq rivals are Audi Q3, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, BMW 2 Series 2025, BMW X1, Nissan X-Trail, Mercedes-Benz GLA.
What is the mileage of Skoda Kodiaq?
Skoda Kodiaq comes with a mileage of 14.86 kmpl (Company claimed).
What is the Seating Capacity of Skoda Kodiaq?
Skoda Kodiaq offers a 7 Seater configuration.