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Skoda Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
76.88 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Skoda Kodiaq RS Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Kodiaq RS specs and features

Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic

Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic Prices

The Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹76.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic Mileage

All variants of the Kodiaq RS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic Colours

The Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic is available in 4 colour options: Magic Black, Steel Grey, Velvet Red, Moon White.

Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic Engine and Transmission

The Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 261 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1650-4350 rpm of torque.

Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Kodiaq RS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Land Rover Discovery Sport priced between ₹67.9 Lakhs - 67.9 Lakhs or the Tesla Model Y priced between ₹59.89 Lakhs - 61.99 Lakhs.

Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic Specs & Features

The Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic has Auto Crash Alert, Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Scuff Plates, Cabin Lamps, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Front AC and Rear AC.

Skoda Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic Price

Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic

₹76.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
66,99,000
RTO
6,98,900
Insurance
2,89,782
On-Road Price in Delhi
76,87,682
EMI@1,65,238/mo
Add to Compare
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Skoda Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1650-4350 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
261 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel (145/85R18)
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Yes
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-element axle, with longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Suspension
McPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
235 / 45 R20

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Bootspace
281 L
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
58 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4761 mm
Wheelbase
2789 mm
Height
1682 mm
Kerb Weight
1902 kg
Width
1864 mm

Mobile Application Features

Auto Crash Alert
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Single Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes
Auto Dimming IRVM
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Clock
Digital
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear (with Pinch Guard) Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
Yes
Scuff Plates
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second Row
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
13 CANTON Speakers (725W)
Touch Screen Size
12.9"
USB Compatibility
4 x USB Type-C
Display
Touch-screen Display

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags ( • Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side • 2 Rear Passenger Side • Front Centre)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Warning + Auto Braking
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-traffic Assist with Warning
Lane Departure Prevention
Warning and Lane Keep Assist with Warning
ADAS
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Split Rear Seat
40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Skoda Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic EMI
EMI1,48,714 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
69,18,913
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
69,18,913
Interest Amount
20,03,953
Payable Amount
89,22,866

Skoda Kodiaq RS Alternatives

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Land Rover Discovery Sport

67.9 Lakhs Onwards
Kodiaq RSvsDiscovery Sport
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

59.89 - 61.99 Lakhs
+1
Kodiaq RSvsModel Y
Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz EQB

72.2 - 78.9 Lakhs
Kodiaq RSvsEQB
MG M9 EV

MG M9 EV

75.9 Lakhs
Kodiaq RSvsM9 EV

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