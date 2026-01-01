|Engine
|1984 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹76.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kodiaq RS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic is available in 4 colour options: Magic Black, Steel Grey, Velvet Red, Moon White.
The Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 261 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1650-4350 rpm of torque.
In the Kodiaq RS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Land Rover Discovery Sport priced between ₹67.9 Lakhs - 67.9 Lakhs or the Tesla Model Y priced between ₹59.89 Lakhs - 61.99 Lakhs.
The Kodiaq RS Sportline Petrol Turbo Automatic has Auto Crash Alert, Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Scuff Plates, Cabin Lamps, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Front AC and Rear AC.