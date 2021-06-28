Skoda Kodiaq [2022-2025] Specifications

Skoda Kodiaq [2022-2025] comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 13.32 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Kodiaq [2022-2025] measures 4,699 mm in length, 1,882 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,791 mm. A seven-seat model, Skoda Kodiaq [2022-2025] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Skoda Kodiaq [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 40.99 Lakhs .
Kodiaq [2022-2025] L&K
₹40.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
