Skoda Kodiaq [2022-2025] Font Left Side
Skoda Kodiaq [2022-2025] Left Side View
Skoda Kodiaq [2022-2025] Rear Left View
Skoda Kodiaq [2022-2025] Rear View
Skoda Kodiaq [2022-2025] Dashboard
Skoda Kodiaq [2022-2025] Specifications

40.99 Lakhs*
Delhi
Skoda Kodiaq [2022-2025]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Skoda Kodiaq [2022-2025] Specs

Skoda Kodiaq [2022-2025] comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 13.32 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions.

Skoda Kodiaq [2022-2025] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
L&K
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Turbocharged Engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
773 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.32 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-element axle, with one longitudinal and three transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Torsion Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4699 mm
Wheelbase
2791 mm
Kerb Weight
1793 kg
Height
1665 mm
Width
1882 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
270 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
58 litres

Skoda Kodiaq [2022-2025] Variants & Price List

Skoda Kodiaq [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 40.99 Lakhs .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Kodiaq [2022-2025] L&K
40.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

