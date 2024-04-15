What is the on-road price of Skoda Karoq in Rohru? In Rohru, the on-road price of the Skoda Karoq Karoq 1.5 TSI is Rs 26,89,385.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Karoq in Rohru? In Rohru, the RTO charges for the Skoda Karoq Karoq 1.5 TSI will be Rs 86,970.

What will be the Insurance charges for Skoda Karoq in Rohru? The Skoda Karoq Karoq 1.5 TSI's insurance charges in Rohru are Rs 1,03,415.

What is the detailed breakup of Skoda Karoq in Rohru? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Skoda Karoq in Rohru: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 24,99,000, RTO - Rs. 86,970, Insurance - Rs. 1,03,415, FASTag - Rs. 0, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Skoda Karoq in ##cityName## is Rs. 26,89,385.