What is the on-road price of Skoda Karoq in Khalilabad? In Khalilabad, the on-road price of the Skoda Karoq Karoq 1.5 TSI is Rs 29,22,894.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Karoq in Khalilabad? In Khalilabad, the RTO charges for the Skoda Karoq Karoq 1.5 TSI will be Rs 2,49,900.

What will be the Insurance charges for Skoda Karoq in Khalilabad? The Skoda Karoq Karoq 1.5 TSI's insurance charges in Khalilabad are Rs 84,658.

What is the detailed breakup of Skoda Karoq in Khalilabad? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Skoda Karoq in Khalilabad: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 24,99,000, RTO - Rs. 2,49,900, Insurance - Rs. 84,658, FASTag - Rs. 0, and Accessories Package - Rs. 16,648. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Skoda Karoq in ##cityName## is Rs. 29,22,894.