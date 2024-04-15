What is the on-road price of Skoda Karoq in Dhanaura? In Dhanaura, the on-road price of the Skoda Karoq Karoq 1.5 TSI is Rs 29,22,894.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Karoq in Dhanaura? In Dhanaura, the RTO charges for the Skoda Karoq Karoq 1.5 TSI will be Rs 2,49,900.

What will be the Insurance charges for Skoda Karoq in Dhanaura? The Skoda Karoq Karoq 1.5 TSI's insurance charges in Dhanaura are Rs 84,658.

What is the detailed breakup of Skoda Karoq in Dhanaura? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Skoda Karoq in Dhanaura: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 24,99,000, RTO - Rs. 2,49,900, Insurance - Rs. 84,658, FASTag - Rs. 0, and Accessories Package - Rs. 16,648. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Skoda Karoq in ##cityName## is Rs. 29,22,894.