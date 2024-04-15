What is the on-road price of Skoda Karoq in Dakshin Dinajpur? In Dakshin Dinajpur, the on-road price of the Skoda Karoq Karoq 1.5 TSI is Rs 27,40,248.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Karoq in Dakshin Dinajpur? In Dakshin Dinajpur, the RTO charges for the Skoda Karoq Karoq 1.5 TSI will be Rs 1,38,525.

What will be the Insurance charges for Skoda Karoq in Dakshin Dinajpur? The Skoda Karoq Karoq 1.5 TSI's insurance charges in Dakshin Dinajpur are Rs 86,075.

What is the detailed breakup of Skoda Karoq in Dakshin Dinajpur? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Skoda Karoq in Dakshin Dinajpur: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 24,99,000, RTO - Rs. 1,38,525, Insurance - Rs. 86,075, FASTag - Rs. 0, and Accessories Package - Rs. 16,648. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Skoda Karoq in ##cityName## is Rs. 27,40,248.