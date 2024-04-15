What is the on-road price of Skoda Karoq in Chas? In Chas, the on-road price of the Skoda Karoq Karoq 1.5 TSI is Rs 26,14,415.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Karoq in Chas? In Chas, the RTO charges for the Skoda Karoq Karoq 1.5 TSI will be Rs 12,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Skoda Karoq in Chas? The Skoda Karoq Karoq 1.5 TSI's insurance charges in Chas are Rs 1,03,415.

What is the detailed breakup of Skoda Karoq in Chas? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Skoda Karoq in Chas: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 24,99,000, RTO - Rs. 12,000, Insurance - Rs. 1,03,415, FASTag - Rs. 0, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Skoda Karoq in ##cityName## is Rs. 26,14,415.